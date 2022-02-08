Military Appreciation Night at FirstEnergy Stadium

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils will salute the men and women who have fought for our country and freedom. On Tuesday, June 14th the R-Phils will celebrate Military Appreciation Night at America's Classic Ballpark when the team takes on the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) at 7:00pm. Fans can have the opportunity to honor a special military member in their life by booking a group outing to receive personalized game-worn jersey. Plus, be one of the first to enter the gate to get a unique patriotic R-Phils giveaway!

On Flag Day, each Fightins player will wear a custom jersey dedicated to one who has served or is currently serving in the nation's armed forces during the game. Players will receive a photo & bio prior to the game of the military member they are representing. A special post-game jersey ceremony will take place with the 25 military honorees or their families thanks to Savage 61 Auto Group & 830 AM WEEU.

If you have a loved one that you would like honored throughout the game, please consider bringing out a group of family and friends to the game. Groups that purchase 20 or more reserved seats or picnic area tickets to the June 14 game can have a personalized jersey worn by a member of the R-Phils recognizing a veteran or a member of the active military for no additional charge. This opportunity is limited to the first 25 groups.

To honor a special military member in your life, click here. The first 2,000 fans age 15 and over will receive a celebratory R-Phils Flag Day Patriotic T-Shirt. All fans will have the chance to show our local veterans and active military some love and support.

FirstEnergy Stadium, built as Reading Municipal Memorial Stadium in 1951, was named in honor of the service men and women who gave their lives for the country. 48 years later in 1999, a statue in the form of giant dog tags was placed in front of FirstEnergy Stadium in a special rededication ceremony to honor the area's veterans.

To further pay tribute to the sacrifices made by our veterans, the Fightins fly a Ceremonial Flag to honor and tell the story of a specific veteran each home game. The ceremonial flag flies by those giant dog tags near the stadium's main entrance, thanks to Savage 61. After the game, the flag is lowered and given to the family.

"FirstEnergy stadium was built to honor the service men and women from our community who gave their lives for our country," said Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "America's Classic Ballpark is not just a

stadium, it's a memorial. It is only fitting that those who have protected America are remembered at every game here at America's Classic Ballpark. We hope that everyone attends our games will be fully aware the stadium is a memorial to the veterans of our community.

Help us continue to show support and gratitude for all active and retired service personnel by joining us at our Military Appreciation Night on Tuesday, June 14th.

Please complete the form to reserve the opportunity for a jersey to be worn by a player during the June 14th game. A Reading Fightin Phils representative will contact you to confirm your submission and coordinate your group outing. Contact Matt Koch at mkoch@fightins.com with any questions!

