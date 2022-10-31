Military Appreciation Night & Teacher Appreciation Night Upcoming

October 31, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank are proud to host Military Appreciation Night on Veterans Day,Friday, November 11th when the Hat Tricks take on the Elmira Mammoth. Puck drops at 7:30 pm.

The Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank welcome all active & retired members United States military personnel to spend the night at the Danbury Ice Arena to thank you for your service.

As part of the night, each registrant will receive a complimentary ticket, hot dog & beverage.

In addition, as part of the night, the Hat Tricks & Fairfield County Bank will welcome & honor former United States Marine Charles "Chuck" Welsh. Mr. Welsh is a Vietnam Veteran where he was a Machine Gunner and achieved the rank of Lance Corporal. In his service, Mr. Welsh was awarded three Purple Hearts.

Upon retirement from active duty in the United States Marine Corp, Mr. Welsh served in public administration as a Principal, coach, educator in the Freehold (NJ) Regional School District.

Chuck Welsh grew up in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is a proud alumnus of the Milton Hershey School, founded in 1909. He will be attending the game with his wife Debbie & granddaughters.

As part of the night, the Hat Tricks will wear a special patriotic themed jersey for the game that will be auctioned

For Danbury Hat Tricks ticket information, contact Herm Sorcher.

Danbury, CT- The Danbury Hat Tricks are excited to welcome our hard-working educators to the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday, December 10th for Teacher's Appreciation Night, sponsored by Texas Roadhouse and Coca-Cola! At 7PM, the Hat Tricks face the Motor City Rockers and welcome all teachers to enjoy Hat City's favorite hockey team.

All Teachers who register for the night will receive a complimentary ticket, beverage, and hot dog. Additional tickets can be acquired for $10.

For more information, contact Chris Lynch- clynch@danburyhattricks.com.

