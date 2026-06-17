Miles Robinson & Redemption on Home Soil: Cup Dreams

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







Four years ago, Miles Robinson's World Cup dream came to a devastating halt...

An Achilles injury sidelined the U.S. defender just months before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, forcing him to watch from afar as his teammates competed on football's biggest stage.

Now, the FC Cincinnati centerback is back stronger than ever. An MLS All-Star and one of the league's most reliable defenders, Robinson is determined to complete one of American soccer's greatest comeback stories by reclaiming his place with the U.S. Men's National Team ahead of the World Cup on home soil. This is a story of resilience, redemption, and the pursuit of unfinished business.







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