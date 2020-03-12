MILB to Delay Start of 2020 Salem Red Sox Season

March 12, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release





At approximately 4:00 p.m., today, March 12, 2020, Minor League Baseball officially notified all participating clubs that the start of the 2020 season would be delayed indefinitely.

The Salem Red Sox support Minor League Baseball's decision to place the health and safety of our fans, players and employees first. While we are disappointed in the potential of playing fewer games in the 2020 season, we are fully behind this decision.

At this point, we do not know when the 2020 season will start. We are determined, however, to make the most out of any and all games that we are able to host and we look forward to welcoming you all back to the ballpark this summer!

This is a developing situation, and we will provide our fans, season ticket holders, and corporate partners with any and all updates as soon as they are available.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.