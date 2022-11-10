MiLB Hands out End of Season Awards

Throughout the past week, Minor League Baseball revealed it's end-of-season award winners at each level and classification. Congratulations to the several current and former AquaSox players receiving recognition.

Northwest League Pitcher of the Year: Prelander Berroa (2022)

Berroa covered one-third of the six-team Northwest League after a May trade for Donovan Walton sent the righty from San Francisco and the Emeralds to Seattle and the AquaSox. Between both squads, the 22-year-old Berroa -- originally a Twins prospect -- pitched to a stellar 2.06 ERA with 97 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings. He earned a late July promotion to Double-A Arkansas.

Outfielder Spencer Packard (2022) and Reliever Isaiah Campbell (2021-2022) were also named to the All-Star team. Due to injuries, Packard was limited to 69 games with Everett this year but still managed to hit 12 home runs and drive in 37 runs while hitting .282. Campbell started the season in the starting rotation but was moved to the bullpen in June. Campbell was leading the league in saves (10) and carried a 0.82 ERA in 19 games prior to his promotion to Arkansas in August.

Texas League Pitcher of the Year: Taylor Dollard, Arkansas (2021)

The 2020 fifth-round Draft selection of the Mariners spent his sophomore season with the Travelers and paced the circuit in ERA (2.25), wins (16), starts (27), innings pitched (144), average against (.203), WHIP (0.95) and winning percentage (.889). The 23-year-old right-hander's 131 punch-outs ranked fifth in the league.

