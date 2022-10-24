MiLB and Marvel Entertainment Release New Marvel-Designed River Cats Logo for 2023 Season

West Sacramento, Calif. - In conjunction with MiLB and Marvel Entertainment, the Sacramento River Cats are excited to release their Marvel-inspired River Cats logo for the 2023 season.

MiLB and Marvel Entertainment announced Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond a year ago with plans to "collaborate and co-create content for both sports and comic fans."

"Our Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game was a huge success this past season, and we're excited to build on this promotion in 2023," said Sarah Hebel, Director of Marketing with the Sacramento River Cats. "Our Marvel-inspired River Cats logo, which will be sported on the hats and jerseys worn by the team during next season's Defenders of the Diamond game, allows us to reach new fans, while also celebrating those that share the passions of both Marvel and baseball."

The fitted hat (photo attached) will be worn by River Cats players on-field at the Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game in the 2023 season. Hats will be available when the merchandise launches on Nov. 18.

All new Marvel-inspired River Cats merchandise will be available at the On Deck Shop beginning Friday, November 18, both in-store and online.

All 96 participating MiLB teams will have full Marvel-designed logos for at least one Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond-themed game the next two seasons. Fans can follow along during the unveiling celebrations by visiting www.MiLB.com/marvel to see each new logo and to learn more about MiLB and Marvel's multi-year partnership.

