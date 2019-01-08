Mikulik, Majority of Staff Returning for 2019

FRISCO, Texas - Manager Joe Mikulik and four other members of the 2018 RoughRiders coaching staff will return for the 2019 season, the Texas Rangers announced Tuesday.

Mikulik is heading into his fifth season with the RoughRiders, making him the longest-tenured manager in team history. Through his first four seasons in Frisco, he holds a 243-315 record. 2019 marks Mikulik's 21st season as a Minor League manager and his sixth in the Rangers organization.

In addition to Mikulik, returning staff members include hitting coach Jason Hart (eighth season), pitching coach Greg Hibbard (second), bench coach Brad Flanders (second), and strength & conditioning coach Wade Lamont (third). Athletic trainer Alex Rodriguez is the new addition to the staff after serving in the same role for the Rangers Advanced-A affiliate the last three seasons.

The 2019 season begins April 4 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

