Saskatchewan Rush

Mike Triolo Nets FOUR in Rush Victory

February 2, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
What a night for Mike Triolo! He scores 4 goals including the first 3 of the game as the Saskatchewan Rush get past San Diego.
