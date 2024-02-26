Mike Robinson Returns to Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of goalie Mike Robinson.

Robinson, 26, is a 6'4" goalie who played for the Havoc last season, appearing in 13 games, posting an 8-3-0 record and a .911 save percentage before being called up to the ECHL. Robinson played in 12 games for the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, before having a brief stint in the AHL for the Utica Comets. This season, Robinson has appeared in 9 games for the Nottingham Panthers of the EIHL.

"We are excited to get Mike back here to Huntsville," stated Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He played really well for us last season and we are hoping he can come in and provide a steady presence in goal for us."

In a corresponding move, the Havoc have released G Matt Petizian.

