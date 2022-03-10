Mike Laidley Placed on 21-Day IR

March 10, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - Rivermen forward Mike Laidley has been placed on the 21-day injured reserve today following an upper-body injury sustained during his last contest against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on March 4. Laidley is expected to miss most of the month of March but should return to the lineup in time for the post-season.

The Peoria Rivermen are on their final push for the playoffs. With ten games remaining in the regular season Peoria will be on the road next weekend in Knoxville on March 17 for a single matchup with the Ice Bears before traveling to Huntsville on March 18-19 for a two-game series with the Havoc.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Rivermen season are now available. Fans can receive the most benefits by locking in their seats by May 1. The earlier you buy, the more chances you have to win special prizes as a part of the 22 Days of Hockey giveaway during the month of April. For more information call 309-676-1040 or visit www.rivermen.net.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.