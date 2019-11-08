Mike Elias Keynotes Shorebirds Hot Stove Banquet

SALISBURY, MD - Baltimore Orioles Executive Vice President & General Manager Mike Elias will serve as the featured guest speaker at the Delmarva Shorebirds' 19th annual Hot Stove Banquet, set to be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury on Thursday, January 23, from 6:00-9:00 p.m.

Elias just completed his first season in Baltimore after spending 12 seasons with the front offices of St. Louis and Houston. In his first season at the helm the Orioles' minor league system experienced a renaissance. Two O's affiliates finished with the best record in their leagues, including the Shorebirds, who set a franchise record with 90 wins and returned to the South Atlantic League playoffs for the first time since 2005. Double-A Bowie joined Delmarva in the postseason, reaching the Eastern League Championship Series, while short-season Aberdeen contended for the New York-Penn League playoffs until the season's final day. The Gulf Coast League Orioles also finished with the best record in their league's hurricane-shortened season.

Joining Elias on stage at the Hot Stove Banquet is Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch LP, which owns the Shorebirds, the Stockton Ports of the California League, and the Everett Aquasox of the Northwest League. Also scheduled to speak are Orioles Director of Minor League Operations Kent Qualls and Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters.

"We're thrilled to have Mike Elias join us for our Hot Stove Banquet this year," said Bitters. "The banquet is always one of my favorite nights of the year, as it brings all Shorebird faithful together for a night of food, fun, and fellowship. It's a pleasure to welcome Mike to Delmarva as we prepare for our 25th anniversary season."

Tickets to the event are now available for purchase. Preferred tables of eight will cost $400 or on an individual basis for $50 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to bid in a silent auction and raffle of sports memorabilia, featuring numerous items from major league and minor league franchises, including the Orioles. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Shorebirds Fly Together Fund with a portion going to support the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore.

For more information and to purchase Hot Stove Banquet tickets, call 410-219-3112 or visit theshorebirds.com. Tickets are available individually for $50 or in tables of eight for $400.

