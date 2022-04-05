Mike Davis Named SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Mike Davis of the Birmingham Bulls has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for March 28- April 3.

Davis scored four goals, including two game-winners, and was +5 in leading the Bulls to a 3-0-0 record last week.

After being held scoreless in a 2-1 win over Evansville on Thursday, the Newark, DE native scored both of Birmingham's first-period goals, setting the tone in the Bulls' 6-1 win over Macon on Friday. Davis closed out his week by opening and closing the scoring in Birmingham's 4-3 overtime win over the Mayhem on Saturday. Davis scored early in the first period to give the Bulls a quick 1-0 lead before netting the game-winning goal just eight seconds into overtime, tying the mark for the second-fastest OT goal in league history.

Now in his fifth season with the Bulls, Davis is second on the team in goals (16) and third in points (32) while leading Birmingham with three game-winning goals and 123 penalty minutes.

