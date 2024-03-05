Mike and Sharon Hargrove Headline July 13 Hot Stove Banquet Benefiting West Akron Baseball League

March 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announce Mike and Sharon Hargrove will headline the 2024 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet on Saturday, July 13, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Akron. This event will benefit the West Akron Baseball League.

Mike Hargrove began his managerial career in 1991 with the Cleveland Indians. During Hargrove's nine years at the helm in Cleveland, he compiled 721 wins (third most in club history), five playoff appearances and two American League pennants. In total, he managed three different teams over 16 years in MLB.

Before his career in the dugout, Mike Hargrove played 12 years in MLB for three different teams. Over those 12 years, Hargrove was a .290 hitter with 80 home runs and 686 RBI. He was named the 1974 American League Rookie of the Year after batting .323 with four home runs and 66 RBI for the Texas Rangers. "Grover" spent the last seven seasons of his career with Cleveland batting .292 with 33 homers and 383 RBI. During his playing career, he was given the nickname the "Human Rain Delay" due to his pre-at bat routine.

Sharon Hargrove is the author of Safe at Home: A Baseball Wife's Story. Sharon and the family moved with Mike throughout his career, totaling 23 different cities and 13 different states lived in. She was involved with many local charities throughout the family's time in Cleveland.

"We are excited to have Mike and Sharon Hargrove headline this year's Hot Stove Banquet." RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "It will be a real treat to hear from one of the greatest managers in Cleveland's history during the 2024 season. It will be great to hear stories from the on-field and the behind scenes perspectives of those memorable 90s teams."

The doors open at 4:30 p.m. for cocktails and the silent auction featuring autographed items from members of the 2023 RubberDucks and prizes from the local community.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., a full-plated meal and dessert will be served (vegetarian option available), followed by the program.

Everyone in attendance will receive a pre-autographed baseball from Mike Hargrove. There will be an opportunity to meet both Mike and Sharon Hargrove and take a photo with them after the conclusion of the program.

The RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet is open to the public, and tickets may be purchased for $150 per person or $1000 for a table (eight people). Fans can purchase their tickets now by calling 330-253-5151 or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

2024 RubberDucks Hot Stove Banquet Details

When: Saturday, July 13 at 4:30 p.m. (Doors) and 6:30 p.m. (Dinner), with program Q&A to follow

Where: Hilton Garden Inn - Akron (1307 E. Market St., Akron, Ohio 44305)

Who: Mike and Sharon Hargrove

Tickets: $150 per person; $1000 per table of eight

To Purchase: Call 330-253-5151

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from March 5, 2024

Mike and Sharon Hargrove Headline July 13 Hot Stove Banquet Benefiting West Akron Baseball League - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.