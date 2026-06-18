Miguel Almirón's Second Act: ATL, Tata Martino & a World Cup Dream: Breakaway Presented by AT&T
Published on June 18, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Miguel Almirón is back where it all began.
Reunited with Atlanta United and head coach Tata Martino, the Paraguayan star returns to the city that launched him to global recognition, determined to write another unforgettable chapter with the Five Stripes.
But his ambitions extend far beyond MLS. With Paraguay preparing for its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 16 years, Almirón carries the hopes of a football-mad nation eager to reclaim its place on the world stage. Can Atlanta's beloved No. 10 rediscover championship magic and help lead La Albirroja toward World Cup glory?
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