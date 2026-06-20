Miguel Almirón Representing Paraguay and @AtlantaUnited on the World Cup Stage
Published on June 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video
Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 19, 2026
- Saudi Arabia Trains at Inter Miami CF Facilities in Preparation, Picks up Valuable Point in First FIFA World Cup 2026™ Match - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal Extends Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier's Loan - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Miguel Almirón and Matías Galarza Named to Paraguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup Squad; Eight Atlanta United Players Receive National Team Call-Ups for June FIFA Window
- Atlanta United Announces Soccer Celebration Plans
- Atlanta United Falls 2-0 to Columbus Crew
- Record Four Atlanta United Academy Teams Set to Kick off Postseason Play at MLS NEXT Cup Presented by Allstate
- Atlanta United Training Center Set to Serve as FIFA World Cup 2026© Base Camp Site for Uzbekistan