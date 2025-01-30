Sports stats



Atlanta United FC

Miguel Almiron Is Back with @AtlantaUnited!

January 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC YouTube Video


Miguel Almiron is back like he never left!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #atlantaunited

Check out the Atlanta United FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from January 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central