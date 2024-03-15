Mighty Mussels Unveil 2024 Promotional Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have unveiled their 2024 promotional schedule - complete with fireworks, specialty jerseys, free giveaways, post-game concerts, daily discounts, and several themed nights.

Opening Night is set for Friday, April 5, when the Mighty Mussels host the Tampa Tarpons (NYY) at the Lee Health Sports Complex. Individual tickets are now on sale here.

We'll be lighting up the night sky at the Lee Health Sports Complex with 13 post-game fireworks shows every Friday night, plus our special Independence Day Fireworks Show on Thursday, July 4!

This season we are cranking up the tunes with two post-game concerts, Saturday, April 20 for Grateful Dead Night, featuring 'Unlimited Devotion' and on Saturday, May 11 for Margaritaville Night, featuring the 'Trop Jock Junkies'.

If you like free stuff, join us on Saturdays for our Free Giveaways. April 5 - Magnet Schedule. April 6 -Tank Top. Saturday, April 27 - Replica Jersey. Saturday, June 1 - Camo Hat. Saturday, June 15 - Father's Day Apron. Saturday, June 29 - Coin Bank. Saturday, July 6 - Red, White & Blue Hat. Saturday, July 13 - Pit Viper Sunglasses. Saturday, August 3 - Pickleball Paddle. Saturday, August 17 - Pennant.

Our Specialty Jersey Auctions are back in 2024 with five jerseys, Saturday, April 6 - Pinwheel in the Park jerseys benefiting Children's Advocacy Center of SWFL. Saturday, April 27 - Star Wars jerseys benefiting United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades. Friday, June 14 - Marvel jerseys. Thursday, July 4 - Independence Day jerseys benefiting Keep Lee County Beautiful. Saturday, July 13 - OATLY jerseys.

Lastly, we have a great lineup of daily specials throughout the week that's sure to entice all fans. Tuesdays are highlighted by the very popular 'Publix 2-for-1 Tickets' - All fans can get 2-for-1 tickets by showing a Publix receipt dated from the previous two weeks at the box office. Two For Tuesday - All fans get 2-for-1 beer, soda & hot dogs. Wednesdays feature the very popular 'Guaranteed Win Night', if the Mussels somehow lose, all fans in attendance get a free ticket to the next day's game. Plus $2 hot dogs all game long and we host our Silver Sluggers' Night. Thursdays are College Night with $5 tickets with a college ID, Miracle Throwback Night with Mussels wearing their powder blue Miracle jerseys, and our beer special of Get Two 16oz beers for $5. Fridays feature postgame fireworks, Bacardi Happy Hour - 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's bar from 6-7 pm. Sundays are Kids Day highlighted by our NEW promotion, 'Kids FREE Tickets' (kids 12 & under get in for FREE), plus kids catch on the field and kids run the bases.

