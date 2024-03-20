Mighty Mussels to Open 2024 Baseball Season with a Bang

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels plan to open the 2024 baseball season with a bang - lots of bangs, in fact.

Opening Night on Friday, April 5 will feature the first of 13 postgame fireworks shows at Hammond Stadium this season, along with other promotions and giveaways for Mighty Mussels fans.

"The gameday experience for fans at a Mighty Mussels game is nothing like I've experienced in all my years of watching baseball," said Managing Partner John Martin. "We have created an environment that prioritizes affordable family fun, and you'll see that mindset reflected in our promotional schedule throughout the season, especially during Opening Weekend."

The three-game homestand against the Tampa Tarpons features free tickets for children, an Easter Egg Hunt, and opportunities to run the bases and play catch on the field. There are plenty of promotions for adults, too, including 2-for-1 drink specials, swag giveaways and yoga on the field. Even dogs have their day at Hammond Stadium for Bark in the Park.

In 2023, the Mighty Mussels amassed a 67-64 record and averaged 1,675 fans per game, a 6% increase over the prior season. With a total attendance of 108,879, the Mighty Mussels had the second-highest total attendance in the 10-member Florida State League.

"The Twins organization historically does a tremendous job drafting and developing young talent, and we've seen quite a few rising stars begin their professional careers right here in Fort Myers," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "We've finished with a winning record in nine of our last 10 seasons and will start this season with some of the top prospects in Minor League Baseball on our roster."

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Friday, April 5 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2024 magnet schedule.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, April 6 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Pinwheels in the Park: Players will wear custom pinwheel jerseys that will be auctioned to support Children's Advocacy Center during Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Easter Egg Hunt: Children are invited to an Easter Egg hunt on the field at 5 p.m.

Tank Top Giveaway: The first 500 fans 21 and older will receive a Mighty Mussels tank top.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Cancer Sucks Night: The Mighty Mussels are partnering with area organizations to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

Sunday, April 7 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

Yoga Day: Yogis can participate in yoga on the field prior to the game. Pre-registration is required.

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

