Mighty Mussels to Host Grateful Dead Night on April 22

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are inviting all "Deadheads" to Hammond Stadium as the team hosts its first Grateful Dead Night on April 22.

Mighty Mussels fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Jerry Garcia-styled apparel, tie-dye T-shirts and hippie haircuts. The jazz and funk band "Unlimited Devotion" will perform pregame and postgame music tributes that are included with admission to the baseball game. The Mighty Mussels are selling special ticket packages at fevo.me/grateful23 that include a purple tie-dyed T-shirt with the Mighty Mussels logo. For more information on everything Grateful Dead, visit Dead.net.

Grateful Dead Night highlights a six-game homestand against the Jupiter Hammerheads, a member of the Florida State League's East Division. Gameday promotions for the April 18-23 series include:

Tuesday, April 18 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Snowbird Appreciation Night: Fans with an out-of-state ID can purchase $5 tickets at the box office.

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hotdogs.

Wednesday, April 19 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

High School Baseball: Catch rising stars in action as South Fort Myers High and Estero High play a game before the Mighty Mussels take the field.

Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $1 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers Night: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, April 20 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

$1 & $2 Beer Night: 12-ounce cans are $1 and 12-ounce drafts are $2.

Friday, April 21 (First pitch: 7 p.m.)

Princess & Pirate Night: Children who dress up can participate in a costume contest to win prizes, and special ticket packages include an eye patch or tiara.

Lee County School District Night: Public school teachers, administrators, staff, students and family members can purchase $5 tickets and watch Superintendent Chris Bernier throw out the first pitch. The Mighty Mussels also will honor the Teacher of the Year and School-Related Employee of the Year.

Fireworks: The Mighty Mussels' pyrotechnics teams will light up the sky after the final out.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 (First pitch: 6 p.m.)

Grateful Dead Night: The jazz and funk band "Unlimited Devotion" will perform pregame and postgame music tributes.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Giveaway: The first 500 fans will receive a beach tote bag.

FGCU Night: All Eagles - students, alumni, faculty and staff - are invited to a 'blue out" to celebrate Florida Gulf Coast University.

Cancer Sucks Night: The Mighty Mussels are partnering with area organizations to raise awareness and support for cancer research.

Sunday, April 23 (First pitch: noon)

SWFL Baseball Card Show: Card collectors are invited to a show on the concourse from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Yoga Day: Vibe Yoga is hosting a special yoga session on the field before the game. Advance registration is required.

Sunday Brunch: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat ballpark brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for just $15.

Kids Club Sunday: Children 14 and under can join the Mussels Sprouts and get free tickets to Sunday games and a T-shirt.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com.

