Mighty Mussels to Celebrate the End of the School Year on May 31

FORT MYERS, Fla. - No more teachers, no more books... The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are celebrating the end of the school year alongside Southwest Florida students by offering free youth tickets to the team's home game on May 31.

The Mighty Mussels' annual School's Out Celebration falls on the last day of the school year for public school students in Lee County and a day after the final bell rings for Collier County students.

"It's time for students to blow off a little steam; they've earned it," said Mighty Mussels President Chris Peters. "They can yell and scream all they want... as long as they're cheering for the Mighty Mussels!"

Students ages 18 and under can receive free Mighty Mussels tickets by visiting the box office at Hammond Stadium at the Lee Health Sports Complex. Parents do not need to present student IDs to receive free children's tickets.

The School's Out Celebration highlights a six-game homestand against the Bradenton Marauders, which also includes Military Appreciation Night on June 1. The Mighty Mussels will honor all active-duty military personnel and veterans, as well as their family members, by providing free tickets at the box office; a valid military ID is required.

Mighty Mussels tickets start at $10 and are available at MightyMussels.com. Upcoming gameday promotions include:

Tuesday, May 28 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two for Tuesday: The concession stand has 2-for-1 offers on beer, soda and hot dogs.

Publix 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesdays: Fans can purchase BOGO tickets at the box office by showing a Publix receipt from the past two weeks.

Wednesday, May 29 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Two Dollar Dog Night: Hot dogs cost just $2 at the concession stand.

Guaranteed Win Night: Fans receive a free ticket to the next home game if the Mighty Mussels lose.

Silver Sluggers: Senior club members get free tickets and parking to all Wednesday home games.

Ladies Night: Women get 2-for-1 seltzers and wine at the game.

Thursday, May 30 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

Beer Special Thursdays: Fans 21+ can purchase two 16-ounce beers for $5.

Miracle Throwback Night: Players will wear throwback Fort Myers Miracle uniforms.

College Night: Students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid ID.

Friday, May 31 (first pitch at 7:05 p.m.)

School's Out Celebration: All Southwest Florida students 18 and under can receive free tickets at the box office.

Mental Health Matters Night: The Mighty Mussels will raise awareness and support for mental health initiatives through the Health and Wellness Coalition at Collaboratory.

Pregame Happy Hour: Purchase 2-for-1 Bacardi drinks at Rusty's Bar from 6-7 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks: Pyrotechnics will light up the sky above right field after the final out.

Kids Club Friday: Children who join the Mussel Sprouts Kids Club receive a T-shirt, free tickets to all Friday home games and access to VIP events.

Saturday, June 1 (first pitch at 6:05 p.m.)

Military Appreciation Night: All active-duty military personnel and veterans, as well as their family members, can receive free tickets by presenting a valid military ID at the box office.

Camo Hat Giveaway: The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free Mighty Mussels camo hat.

Bark in the Park: Leashed dogs are welcome at Hammond Stadium.

Sunday, June 2 (first pitch at 12:05 p.m.)

Free Kids' Tickets: All children 12 and under can receive free tickets to every Sunday home game during the 2024 season.

Kids Catch on the Field: Children can play catch from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: Children can run bases after the game.

