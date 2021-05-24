Mighty Mussels Revise 2021 Health & Safety Protocols at Hammond Stadium

FORT MYERS, Fla. - In accordance with Major League Baseball and Lee County health and safety guidelines, the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels have revised their health and safety protocols for the 2021 season.

Effective for the team's next homestand beginning on June 1 - Hammond Stadium capacity will increase from 28 percent to approximately 90 percent. While most of the venue will return to full capacity, socially distant "pods" will remain available in Sections 101 & 201.

Hammond Stadium fans will no longer be required to wear masks. However, masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing is still recommended and encouraged.

Some Mighty Mussels employees will still be required to wear masks and gloves. All food and beverage products will be prepared and served in accordance with CDC, FDA, American National Standards Institute and Servsafe standards. Credit card and touchless payments are still recommended at all points of sale. The no bag policy and daily health monitoring standards remain in place.

The organization continues to strictly adhere to MLB's policies for players and on field staff. Therefore, autographs are still prohibited.

The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels will always make the health and safety of their fans and staff a priority, while balancing the enjoyment and satisfaction of all guests.

The Mighty Mussels look forward to welcoming all members of the community to their remaining 54 home games.

The Mussels celebrate "The Office" Night this Friday, June 4 - featuring a Meet & Greet with Kate Flannery, who played Meredith in NBC's hit show. In addition to the two homestands in June, three fireworks shows highlight Independence Day Weekend - with 7pm games scheduled for July 2-4.

Tickets and group deals are available now on MightyMussels.com or by calling (239) 768-4210.

