Mighty Mussels Mash in Series-Opener, DJays Fall 13-3

May 24, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







Dunedin, FL - The Blue Jays dropped their series-opener to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Tuesday night, giving up a season-high six home runs, including five in the fifth inning alone.

Dunedin started off the scoring in the bottom of the second, loading the bases with no outs against Fort Myers starter Develson Aria without a base hit. Glenn Santiago grounded into a double play, forcing in a run, then Nic Deschamps blooped in a single to plate Dunedin's second run. Later in the third, Tucker Toman mashed a ball to left field for his second homer of the season to give the Blue Jays a 3-0 lead.

Fort Myers answered right back in the fourth. Carlos Aguiar leadoff the inning with a solo shot off Blue Jays starter Rafael Ohashi to cut into Dunedin's lead, and a walk and a single put the next two men aboard, later advancing to second and third. After Ohashi was able to get the next two batters out, Dylan Neuse singled to right, scoring one, but Robert Robertis fired a bullet home to cutdown the next Mighty Mussel attempting to score, ending the inning with the lead still intact.

But in the fifth, everything went wrong for Dunedin. Fort Myers went off for five home runs in the inning, plating eleven and taking a stunning 13-3 lead. Aguiar hit two of the home runs in the fifth, giving him three total on the night and a tie for the Florida State League lead. Aguiar also tallied a season-high five RBI, putting himself atop the league leaderboard in that category as well with thirty-four.

From then on, there was minimal action. Neither team scored again, combining for only four more hits throughout the remainder of the game. The 13-3 loss marks the largest defeat of the year for Dunedin, dropping the Blue Jays to 21-19 on the season. The two teams will meet again for game-two of the series Wednesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will also be available live on the Dunedin Blue Jays Radio Network, with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m.

