Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Tue, Sep 6 vs. St. Lucie

The Mighty Mussels (66-57, 25-34) return to Hammond Stadium Tuesday to begin the final week of the regular season. For the first time this year, Fort Myers takes on the St. Lucie Mets (71-53, 31-28), the First Half Champions in the FSL East.All six games of the series can be heard on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network here.

The pitching matchups are as follows:

Tue - RHP Bailey Ober (MLB Rehab) vs RHP Blade Tidwell (0-1, 3.38)

Wed - RHP Pierson Ohl (6-7, 3.53) vs RHP Jordan Geber (1-0, 5.87)

Thu - RHP Marco Raya (3-2, 3.25) vs LHPJavier Atencio (2-0, 1.91)

Fri - RHP Tomas Cleto (0-0, 4.22) vs RHP Calvin Ziegler (0-5, 4.30)

Sat - LHP Jordan Carr (6-1, 3.26) vs RHP Layonel Ovalles (0-1, 6.59)

Sun - RHP Mike Paredes (7-4, 3.35) vs RHP Joander Suarez (0-1, 3.60)

MUSSELS' BATS EXPLODE IN BRADENTON

The Mighty Mussels capped a huge offensive weekend Sunday, pounding out 11 runs on 14 hits to claim the series finale 11-2 against the Marauders. Despite only going 3-3 for the week, Fort Myers led the league in runs (44), averaging 7.3 runs/game. In six games, they clubbed 18 extra-base hits and drew a whopping 44 walks, good for a .386 on-base percentage (.796 OPS).

GETTIN' ROSEY WITH IT

No one enjoyed hitting at LECOM Park last week more than Mussels outfielder Kala'i Rosario. The Hawaiian finished the week 11-for-25 (.440 AVG) with a double, two home runs and 6 RBI (1.182 OPS).

IT'S ALL ABOUT THE PITCHING

The Mighty Mussels' ups and downs this year have been closely correlated with their pitching:

ERA WHIP AVG

First Half 2.98 1.14 .212

(41-23) 1st 1st 1st

July + August 4.61 1.36 .255

(21-29) 11th 9th 10th

ON-BASE KINGS

The Mighty Mussels have had the best walk rate in the Florida State League on both sides of the ball all season. Entering Tuesday, the Fort Myers hitters lead the circuit in walks by 23. It would be the first time the franchise has led the FSL in walks since 2015 (448), and the first time they've won the OBP crown since 2013 (.345).

BEST OF THE BEST

The Mighty Mussels won the FSL's first half this season, finishing with a 41-23 record. Their .641 winning pct. ranked 5th in Minor League Baseball

Team Level W-L Win %

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (CHC) A 47-19 .712

Charleston River Dogs (TB) A 46-20 .697

Cedar Rapids Kernels (MIN) A+ 43-23 .652

Aberdeen IronBirds (BAL) A+ 43-23 .652

Fort Myers M. Mussels (MIN) A 41-23 .641

Somerset Patriots (NYY) AA 44-25 .638

The .641 winning percentage also ranked fifth in Fort Myers franchise history (Since 1992):

Year Half W-L Win % Key Players

1 2013 First 45-22 .672 K. Vargas, T. Rogers

2 1995 Second 41-21 .661 T. Hunter, A. Fultz

3 2008 First 45-24 .652 W. Ramos, B. Dinkelman

4 2000 Second 40-25 .643 M. Restovich, G. Balfour

5 2022 First 41-23 .641 E. Rodriguez, N. Miller

6 2003 First 44-26 .629 J. Kubel, T. Watkins

Fort Myers postseason facts:

- 2-Time FSL Champions (2014, 2018)

- 4th Postseason Berth in the Last 5 Championship Seasons (2017, 2018, 2019)

- Looking for 9th consecutive winning season

The Mussels will host Games 2 & 3 of the FSL West Division Playoffs on September 15 and 16. The game on the 16th is if necessary.

NO-HIT NONSENSE

The Mighty Mussels have thrown three no-hitters in the past ten months, with two coming during the same month (May 2021). The franchise went 10 full years since their previous no-hitter (2011).

TOP PROSPECTS

MLB Pipeline and Baseball America recently revealed their Midseason Prospect Rankings.The Mighty Mussels' roster currently features six ranked prospects.

Age MLB BA

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 3 4

RHP Marco Raya 20 7 9

OF Misael Urbina 20 8 22

INF Tanner Schobel 21 13 15

SS Noah Miller 19 16 14

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 24

