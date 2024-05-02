Mighty Mussels Game Notes - Thu, May 2 at Bradenton

May 2, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

After tossing a one-hit shutout Wednesday, the Mighty Mussels continue their series in Bradenton tonight with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch at LECOM Park.

Pitching Matchups

Thu - RHP Charlee Soto (0-1, 2.08) vs. RHP Antwone Kelly (0-2, 9.00)

Fri - RHP Paulshawn Pasqualotto (0-1, 3.00) vs. RHP Carlson Reed (0-1, 1.72)

Sat - RHP Ty Langenberg (0-2, 4.70) vs. LHP Michael Kennedy (0-1, 3.71)

Sun - TBA vs. RHP Khristian Curtis (0-2, 6.28)

Broadcast Links

LARES LEADS ONE-HIT SHUTOUT

The Mighty Mussels' pitching staff came within four outs of a no-hitter Wednesday, settling for a one-hit shutout of Bradenton in a 2-0 win over the Marauders. Cesar Lares did the heavy lifting, facing the minimum 18 batters over six hitless innings. Lares became the first Mussels' starting pitcher to earn a win this season, and the first pitcher to complete six innings in a single game. Fort Myers got an RBI single from Brandon Winokur and a solo homer from Jose Rodriguez to get out in front.

BOARDING THE BUS TO BRADENTON

After playing 15 of their first 21 games at home, the Mighty Mussels visit Bradenton for a six-game series this week. Entering the week, the Marauders currently rank last out of 30 teams in Low-A in batting average (.176) and slugging percentage (.264). Their current roster features five ranked prospects:

MLB BA

LHP Michael Kennedy 15 20

OF Shalin Polanco 16 -

C/3B Garret Forrester 19 25

UT Jesus Castillo 24 -

C Omar Alfonzo 28 -

DEFENSE MATTERS

Faulty defense hurt the Mussels badly throughout the last two weeks of action. Fort Myers has committed 31 errors in the last 14 games, leading to 26 unearned runs. Each of their eight losses have come by four runs or less, so some better defense could certainly have shifted some games into the Mussels' favor.

TEENAGERS TURN IT AROUND

After slow starts, nobody turned things around more during the most recent homestand than Brandon Winokur and Jose Rodriguez:

Winokur AVG

OPS

First 10 Games .162 18 K, 3 BB .584

Next 8 Games .375 9 K, 2 BB .975

Rodriguez AVG

OPS

First 9 Games .069 2-29, 13 K .267

Next 12 Games .277 7 XBH, 13 RBI .825

ON FIRE HE NEEDS A PONCHO!

Mussels' catcher Poncho Ruiz has been one of the most consistent bats in the Fort Myers' lineup all season. He enters Thursday's game on a six-game hitting streak, going 11-for-23 (.478) with three doubles, five RBI and two walks in that span. He now has a team-high eight multi-hit games.

FLUKY FAILURES?

A quick look at the Mussels' team stats would indicate a strong start to the season. Fort Myers has a +1 run differential and ranks top-4 in the league in batting average and slugging percentage, and third in ERA. However, the Mussels' defense has committed 42 errors in 23 games, the second most in the FSL. Their 33 unearned runs is the most in the league, leading Tampa (25), Bradenton (18) and St. Lucie (18).

SAME COMPLEX, NEW NAME

While the Mussels' home stadium is still named William H. Hammond Stadium, the complex has been re-named the Lee Health Sports Complex. On November 16, the Minnesota Twins and Lee Health announced a 10-year naming right partnership.

