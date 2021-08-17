Mighty Mussels Game Notes & Lineups - Tue, Aug 17 at Dunedin

The Mighty Mussels (44-41) travel to the newly-renovated TD Ballpark in Dunedin Tuesday to start a six-game set with the Blue Jays (40-49).

RHP Landon Leach (0-2, 6.00) is slated to make the start for Fort Myers, opposed by LHP Naswell Paulino (4-3, 3.97) of Dunedin.

Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

Mighty Mussels Lineup

1. Alerick Soularie, 2B

2. Misael Urbina, LF

3. Aaron Sabato, 1B

4. Charles Mack, C

5. Keoni Cavaco, SS

6. Jesus Feliz, 3B

7. Will Holland, SS

8. Patrick Winkel, C

9. Kyler Fedko, RF

FRED ADDS OFF DAY IN BRADENTON

Due to consistent rain in Bradenton last week, the Mighty Mussels and Marauders only completed four of the six games scheduled at LECOM Park. After Bradenton won the first two games comfortably, the Mussels enacted revenge with a 9-1 win Friday night. Due to impending weather from Tropical Storm Fred, Saturday's game was moved to noon, and Sunday's game was postponed. The Marauders won Saturday's finale 2-1 in 10 innings on a Jase Bowen walk-off hit.

POSTSEASON PICTURE

The Mighty Mussels remain 8.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the Low-A Southeast with 32 games remaining. Fortunately, eight of those games are against Bradenton - the team they are chasing for a postseason berth.

BACK WITH THE BLUE JAYS

The Mighty Mussels travel to Dunedin this week for their second and final series with the Blue Jays. The teams met just two weeks ago in Fort Myers, splitting a six-game series. Entering the week, Dunedin ranks third in the league in OPS (.738), but ninth in ERA (5.21) and WHIP (1.57). The Jays' staff has walked the third most batters in the league (458). However, their staff has posted a 3.22 ERA in the month of August so far. The top-ranked prospect on the active roster is INF Miguel Hiraldo (No. 5 MLBP, No. 8 BA).

MUSSELS BATS HIT SKID

The Mighty Mussels' offense has struggled for the majority of the past month. They've reached double digits in hits in just two of their past 24 games:

Games W-L R/G H/G AVG SLG

July 6-15 4-3 8.0 10.6 .337 .526

Since July 15 9-15 3.5 5.3 .177 .287

PITCHING IS EVERYTHING

The Mussels' results have greatly depended on the success of the pitching staff this season:

Games W-L ERA Rnk WHIP AVG

May 11-13 5.15 7th 1.56 .247

June 17-8 2.63 1st 1.01 .193

July 12-14 4.37 5th 1.42 .247

August 4-6 3.64 6th 1.31 .222

REVEALING THE NEW TOP 30

Baseball America revealed their midseason Twins' Top 30 prospect update last week. Four current Mighty Mussels players made the list:

SS Keoni Cavaco - No. 15

OF Misael Urbina - No. 20

1B Aaron Sabato - No. 22

OF Alerick Soularie - No. 24

ROSTER REFRESHED, WE HAVE DRAFT PICKS!

The Mighty Mussels have made 10 roster transactions since their last game in Bradenton. Fort Myers will debut three new position players this week in Dunedin:

ADD:

2B Alerick Soularie - completed rehab in FCL (foot)

C Patrick Winkel - Twins' 9th Rd. pick in 2021

OF Kyler Fedko - Twins' 12th Rd. pick in 2021

RHP Matt Mullenbach - promoted from FCL Twins

SUBTRACT:

RHP Miguel Rodriguez - placed on IL

LHP Denny Bentley - promoted to A+ Cedar Rapids

RHP Matt Canterino & UT Anthony Prato - reinstated from IL and transferred to A+ Cedar Rapids

C Nick Garland - released

OF Nick Anderson - released

Three spots remain open on the Mussels' roster.

Winkel and Fedko were college teammates over three seasons at UConn, leading the Huskies to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances. They are the first two members of the 2021 draft class to reach Fort Myers.

Soularie, meanwhile, is the Twins' No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The Tennessee product was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, but missed the first 85 games with a pair of foot injuries.

