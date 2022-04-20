Mighty Mussels Game Notes - April 20 at Dunedin

The Mighty Mussels put the best record in the FSL on the line at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Dunedin.

LHP Steve Hajjar is set to make the start for Fort Myers, opposed by RHP Jonatan Bernal of the Blue Jays.

Mussels' Pre-Game Live begins at 6:15 p.m. and will feature an interview with outfielder Kyler Fedko.

RAYA DOMINATES IN SERIES STARTER

The Mighty Mussels took the opening game of the series in Dunedin Tuesday, taking down the Blue Jays 4-2 in just two hours. Fort Myers scored all four runs in the 5th inning, and starting pitcher Marco Raya struck out a career-high 10 over 6 shutout frames. Kyler Fedko notched two more RBI and is now tied for the team lead (10). The Mussels are now 4-0 on the road.

The D-Jays have eight ranked prospects according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

LHP Ricky Tiedemann 19 6 9

SS Estiven Machado 19 13 12

SS Rikelbin De Castro 19 14 28

OF Dasan Brown 20 27 35

RHP Dahian Santos 19 28 22

LHP Kendry Rojas 19 - 26

C Victor Mesia 19 - 31

3B Rainer Nunez 21 - 40

COMMANDING THE STRIKE ZONE

The Mighty Mussels' 8-2 start is due in large part to their command of the strike zone on both sides of the ball. Both the Fort Myers' offense and pitching staff own the best strikeout-to-walk ratio in the Florida State League. The Mussels' hitters have drawn six more walks than any other team and lead the legue in on-base percentage. They also possess the third lowest strikeout total in the circuit. The pitching staff has walked the fewest batters in the league while fanning the third most.

STANKIEWICZ HONORED BY FSL

Mussels' right-hander John Stankiewicz has been named the Florida State League Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Stankiewicz struck out a career-high 11 batters Friday, tossing six scoreless innings against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He allowed only three hits and retired the final 14 batters he faced to lead Fort Myers to a 12-0 win.

WEEKEND WARRIORS

It hasn't just been Stankiewicz standing out in the Mussels' rotation. The three weekend starters have all been dominant through the first two weeks:

Starters IP ERA K WHIP

John Stankiewicz 11.0 1.64 19 0.64

David Festa 10.0 2.70 13 0.90

Travis Adams 10.0 0.90 10 0.60

COMBINED 31.0 1.74 42 0.71

MUSSELS MASHING

The Mighty Mussels' offense has been led by two hitters who have gotten off to scorching starts:

Kyler Fedko

.424 AVG, 5 XBH, 5 BB (1.154 OPS)

- The UConn product went 6-for-7 with a home run and 3 RBI between 2 games on Fri. and Sat.

Emmanuel Rodriguez

.321 AVG, 4 HR, 12 BB (1.323 OPS)

- The Twins' No. 10 prospect, Rodriguez delivered two home runs in Friday's 12-0 win, the second multi-home run performance of his young career.

SEVEN TOP PROSPECTS HEADLINE ROSTER

The Mighty Mussels' Opening Day roster featured seven ranked prospects. Here are their rankings according to MLB Pipeline and Baseball America:

Age MLB BA

SS Noah Miller 19 10 13

OF Emmanuel Rodriguez 19 18 10

LHP Steve Hajjar 22 21 12

OF Misael Urbina 20 13 27

INF Keoni Cavaco 20 23 21

RHP Marco Raya 19 26 29

OF Kala'i Rosario 19 - 26

- 14 of the 30 players appeared with the Mighty Mussels in 2021

- 17 of the 30 players were drafted or signed by Minnesota Twins in 2021 (13 of 21 draft picks)

RULE CHANGES

In addition to bringing back the "Florida State League" name, MLB has implemented additional changes for the 2022 season. The adjustments include:

- Robo umpires on Wed/Thu, Challenge System on Fri/Sat/Sun (each team gets 3 incorrect challenges)

- Limitations to shifting (2 infielders on either side of 2B, must start on infield dirt)

- Pitch Clock (14 seconds between pitches, 18 with runners on, 2:00 warm-up between innings)

- Larger Bases (18x18 inches instead of 15x15)

LEAGUE FORMAT

The FSL will return to the split-season format in 2022, with the first half and second half champions in each division meeting in the postseason.

