Mighty Mussels Finalize Playoff Roster

The Minnesota Twins have finalized the Mighty Mussels' roster for the 2022 FSL West Division Championship series.

RHP Andrew Morris has been transferred from the FCL Twins to Low-A Fort Myers.

RHP Niklas Rimmel has been placed on the temporary inactive list.

Morris was the Twins' fourth round pick in this summer's draft and will be making his Single-A debut whenever he appears in the FSL Playoffs.

Rimmel will be representing Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers later this week.

The Mussels' playoff roster sits at 27 active players, three below the FSL maximum.l

