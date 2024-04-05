Mighty Mussels Fall 4-2 In Season Opener Against Tarpons

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Ross Dunn pitched four solid innings in his professional debut as the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels fell 4-2 against the Tampa Tarpons on opening night at Hammond Stadium.

Dunn struck out six Tarpons while allowing one run on three hits, throwing 51 of his 81 pitches for strikes. Byron Chourio led the way for the Mussels offense, reaching base four times with a pair of walks and a pair of singles.

Tampa took its first lead in the top of the third when Enmanuel Tejeda singled up the middle, scoring George Lombard Jr.

The Mussels responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Brandon Winokur led off the frame with a walk and Poncho Ruiz followed with a walk of his own two batters later. Yohander Martinez opened the scoring for the Mussels with an opposite field single, plating Winokur to tie the game 1-1. The next batter was catcher Cole Elvis, who bounced a ball to first base. Tarpons shortstop Roderick Arias attempted to turn a double play but bounced the throw to first, allowing Ruiz to score and put Fort Myers ahead 2-1.

The Tarpons retook the lead for good in the top of the seventh as three runs came in to score, highlighted by a two-run home run from Roderick Arias, putting Tampa ahead 4-2.

Ben Ethridge (0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) across 1.2 innings of relief. Hueston Morrill (1-0) earned the win after giving up two runs (one earned) over 1.2 innings. Aaron Nixon notched the save for Tampa as he tossed the final 2.1 innings, picking up two strikeouts while not allowing a hit.

Fort Myers will look to enter the win column Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Twins' No. 7 prospect Charlee Soto will make his professional debut on the mound, opposite Tampa's Ryan Harvey. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

