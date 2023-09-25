Mighty Mussels Announce 2024 Schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are excited to announce their 2024 schedule, confirmed by the league office this month.

For the third straight season, the Mussels will play 132 games comprised primarily of six-game series. Opening Night at Hammond Stadium is scheduled for Friday, April 5 against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY).

Fort Myers will enjoy their lone 12-game homestand from April 16-28 against the Jupiter Hammerheads (MIA) and Palm Beach Cardinals (STL).

The 2024 schedule features a break from the normal six-game rhythm in July. The Mussels will visit the Bradenton Marauders (July 1-3) for three games before returning to Fort Myers for their 4th of July series, running Thursday through Saturday (July 4-6). They will then receive two days off before playing six home games against Daytona (CIN) prior to the All-Star Break.

The Mighty Mussels will wrap up their home slate on Sunday, September 1 before finishing the season in Lakeland (September 3-9).

Game times will be announced at a later date. The full 2024 schedule is attached and also downloadable here.

Distribution of Games Played

Lakeland - 24 games (12 Home, 12 Away)

Tampa - 21 games (9 Home, 12 Away)

Bradenton - 18 games (9 Home, 9 Away)

Clearwater - 15 games (6 Home, 9 Away)

Dunedin - 12 games (6 Home, 6 Away)

St. Lucie - 12 games (6 Home, 6 Away)

Daytona - 12 games (6 Home, 6 Away)

Jupiter -12 games (6 Home, 6 Away)

Palm Beach - 6 Games (6 Home)

