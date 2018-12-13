Midwest League Participates in 117th Annual Baseball Meetings in Las Vegas

December 13, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





The Midwest League completed a successful annual meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada celebrating its 2018 season which resulted in many national awards for a number of its Clubs. Quad Cities was awarded the Best TV Promotional Spot, starring the children of owner Dave Heller. Fort Wayne received the Consistent Excellence Award. Clinton received Honorable Mention for its 2018 Ballpark Improvements. South Bend was recognized with the Editor's Award for the Ivy at Berlin Place apartment project scheduled to open in 2019, which will be showcased to all Midwest League Clubs as it hosts the 2019 All-Star Game for the first time in 30 years. All these awards were made by respected national publication Ballpark Digest.

Baseball America, also a highly regarded national publication, named Robert Murphy of the Dayton Dragons as Executive of the Year, due in part to Dragon's longest professional sport sell-out streak reaching 1,316 games as the 2018 season concluded. In addition, the Bowling Green Hot Rods were named by Baseball America as Minor League Team of the Year, as they won the Midwest League Championship while winning an astounding 97 games in 2018.

The Midwest League was informed it led all of Minor League Baseball in 2018 Charitable Contributions. League in kind and cash donations totaling 6.9 million dollars, was led by the Kane County Cougars contribution in the neighborhood of 1 million dollars.

Scott Lane, an executive with the West Michigan Whitecaps, retired after 31 years of service, 25 of which were with the Whitecaps, from Minor League Baseball and was recognized by the Board of Directors of the Midwest League during its annual meeting. Scott was an integral part of the Whitecaps welcoming 10 million fans to the ballpark in 25 years. An amazing average of 400,000 fans per year.

It was no accident given these wonderful results in 2018 that Dick Nussbaum was awarded the Warren Giles Award by Minor League Baseball for his role as President of the Midwest League, and also elected as Vice Chairman of the Council of League Presidents. Nussbaum was also reelected to a 4-year term as President of the League, and Lew Chamberlin of West Michigan Whitecaps was elected Vice President. Longtime Midwest League and Minor League baseball executive Dave Walker from Burlington, Iowa was recognized as Director Emeritus, joining his long-time friend and former League President George Spelius as having Emeritus status.

The 2019 Season opens Thursday April 4, 2019. Fans are encouraged to contact their local clubs to obtain great seats to enjoy Midwest League play with families and friends. Lots of great promotions are planned, and should not be missed.

