Midseason Award Picks + Vancouver Keep Soaring: CPL Newsroom Pres. by Volkswagen

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC YouTube Video







A jam-packed episode of the CPL Newsroom presented by Volkswagen features thoughts on Vancouver FC's recent wins, Atlético Ottawa's first look under Gustavo Leal, and some midseason award picks!

Plus, Charlie and Mitchell unpack some CPL stickers and see who can build the best 5-a-side team...

(To buy your own CPL stickers, head to tflsport.com)

-- Watch the CPL live on OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 22, 2026

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