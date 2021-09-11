Midnight at the Beach; 'Hounds Win in 12

Okay, it wasn't quite midnight (the game ended at 11:35 pm) ... but the RockHounds outlasted the Corpus Christi Hooks, 7-6, in 12 innings Friday night at Whataburger Field.

Jesus Zambrano pitched two scoreless innings ... Logan Davidson capped a terrific night at the plate with a game-winning double ... and Nick Highberger closed the door to earn his first save at the Double-A level in the RockHounds' win.

Davidson (see "Kibbles & Bits," below) went 3-for-4 and scored twice before driving in what would be the winning run, ripping a double to right field in the 12th, bringing home Jonah Bride (the designated runner to open the inning in the extra-innings protocol).

The 'Hounds never trailed, taking the lead four times, but the Hooks answered right back to tie on each of the first three occasions.

Jake Suddleson (single) and Mikey White (sac fly) broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth, but the Hooks manufactured a pair of runs to tie the game in home half of the inning.

Suddleson's second ribbie of the game put the 'Hounds on top, 3-2, in the top of the eighth, but Cesar Salazar homered to lead off the last of the ninth to send the contest to extra innings for the second time in the first four games of the (six-game) series.

The clubs both scored three times in the 10th. A bases-loaded double off the bat of Jhonny Santos plated three for the RockHounds, but the Hooks answered (again), this time on Alex McKenna's three run home run (both of Corpus Christi's home runs came at the expanse of RockHounds reliever Jack Weisenburger).

Zambrano navigated through two scoreless innings to earn the win and Highberger (after hitting one batter) induced a pair of ground balls, the second of them turning into a game-ending double-play to earn the save.

Kibbles & Bits

Logan Davidson, rated the Oakland A's # 12 prospect by mlb.com, is an elite defender at multiple infield positions, but has had a frustrating 2021 season at the plate (hitting .219). He reached base in 5-of-6 trips to the dish Friday (3-for-4 with a pair of walks) and is swinging the bat really well as the season enters its home stretch.

Logan is 6-for-19 (.316) in his last six games (with a .444 on-base percentage), with two doubles, a home run and three RBI. He is also hitting .305 over his last 18 games.

Next Game

Saturday, September 11 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 7:05 p.m.

Fifth of a six-game series and of a six-game road trip

Probable Starters

CC Angel Macuare RH, 1-1, 2.57)

RH Jake Cushing (RH, 0-3, 6.43)

Back at Rocky Town to Open the Final Homestand of the Season - Tuesday, September, 14

September 14-19 RockHounds host the Tulsa Drillers to close the 2021 season. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 16) ... RockHounds Cap Night (Friday, September 17) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 18).

