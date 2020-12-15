Midland to Play Whataburger Field March 27

CORPUS CHRISTI - Ballpark Music announced that they will bring country music superstars, Midland, to Dell Diamond in Round Rock, TX, on Friday, March 26, Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, TX, on Saturday, March 27 and Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, TX, on Thursday, April 1. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. with music beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on-sale now at cchooks.com/midland.

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field, seating bowl, or suite level. The field has been divided into individual pods with a six-foot clear path on all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distance between attendees.

"We are excited to welcome the public back into Whataburger Field for what we know will be an exciting concert," said Hooks Assistant General Manager Brady Ballard. "It's been a pleasure to partner with Ballpark Music, the country's leader in concert ballpark music productions with more than two decades of experience at the NFL, MLB, and MiLB level. We know that Midland will put on a fantastic show and fans can look forward to a safe and fun time at the ballpark."

"In October, we brought Midland to Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, TX, and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe, socially-distanced format, while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans," said Ballpark Music Owner/President Brandon Bissell. "Midland's incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. They were extremely respectful of their fellow fans and gave us the confidence to keep rolling!"

In accordance with Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order, face coverings are required for individuals 10 years of age and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks while entering/exiting and moving around each ballpark. Attendees may remove their face coverings when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. Fans and staff will also have temperature checks prior to entering the event. Any fans with a temperature over 101 will, unfortunately, not be able to attend, but will be given a full refund.

For more information regarding the safety plan for this event, please cchooks.com/covid.

