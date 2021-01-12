Midland to Cap off Texas Concert Tour in Downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas - Ballpark Music and the Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to announce that country music superstars Midland will be performing at HODGETOWN on Saturday, April 3 to cap off their five-show Texas tour. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, January 14 at 9:00 a.m. via www.midlandtour.com or at the HODGETOWN box office.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music at the ballpark in a safe and controlled environment. HODGETOWN will operate at a limited capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome the incredible band, Midland, to Amarillo to mark the first public HODGETOWN event of the new year!" said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "Despite the challenges we faced last year as a community, together, we worked in unison, closely following COVID safety protocols which enabled us to safely host several large entertainment events and we couldn't be more proud of those efforts. This cooperation allows us to seek other exciting entertainment and we greatly look forward to the return of Sod Poodles baseball and hosting more events we know our community will enjoy in this new year!"

"In October, we brought Midland to Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe, socially-distanced format, while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "Midland's incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. They were extremely respectful of their fellow fans and gave us the confidence to keep rolling!"

Attendees will have the option of enjoying the concert from the field or seating bowl. The field at HODGETOWN has been divided into individual pods measuring six feet by eight feet. Each pod has a six-foot safe and clear path surrounding all sides. The seating bowl has also been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Physical barriers will be in place to enforce the restrictions on the field and in the seating bowl. Blankets or towels will only be permitted on the field (no chairs allowed inside the gates).

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Attendees will be required to wear masks at HODGETOWN when entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Attendees may remove masks when sitting in their ticketed seat or pod. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect the belongings of guests. For more information about HODGETOWN's comprehensive safety plan, click HERE.

Ticket pricing starts at $30 and increases depending on ticket type and location. Seating options comprise on-field pods for four people, premium club seats, bowl seating, and standing room/lawn seating.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including a limited number of Luxury Suites and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email groups@sodpoodles.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.midlandtour.com or HERE, by phone at 806-803-9547, or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full food and beverage operations including concourse concessions and Bar 352 will be open. Additionally, the Sod Poodles team store will be open from 6 p.m. (gates open) until all concert-goers have left the park.

For more information on the Ballpark Music concert series, guests can visit www.midlandtour.com.

