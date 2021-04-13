Midland RockHounds to host U.S. Women's National Team for rescheduled "Stand Beside Her" tour stop

OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2020-21 USA Softball Women's National Team (WNT) will be in Midland, Texas at Momentum Bank Ballpark on June 11-12, 2021 as the team continues preparations for the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympic Games. Home of the Midland RockHounds, a minor league baseball Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, Midland will host the Red, White and Blue as they look to capture the Gold Medal in Tokyo where the sport of softball returns to the Olympic program for the first time since 2008.

"It is great to see the 2020-21 U.S. Olympic Softball Team back on the field following the postponement of the Stand Beside Her tour last year," said USA Softball President and Commissioner of Texas, Rodney Cobb. "It is such a privilege and honor to welcome these elite athletes to Midland, Texas as they continue their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games, and we can't wait to see them live out the Olympic dream."

In Midland, the Red, White and Blue will compete in four exhibition contests against "Team Alliance", which will be made up of collegiate and/or professional athletes supported by The Alliance Fastpitch member leagues. Played at Momentum Bank Ballpark (5514 Champions Drive, Midland, Texas 79706), Team USA will kick off on Friday, June 11 with a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. CT followed by another doubleheader on Saturday, June 12 at 5:30 p.m. CT. Game two for both days will take place approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The games are a part of the 2021 "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by Major League Baseball (MLB), and will provide much-needed preparation for the U.S. WNT as they continue their road to Tokyo.

"We are so excited to have the USA Softball Women's National Team return to the ballpark this summer," said Midland RockHounds General Manager, Monty Hoppel. "We were originally scheduled to have the team come in April of 2020, so we are so appreciative that they were able to reschedule for this year. We hosted the team in 2008 and the crowd was one of the largest attended games in the history of the ballpark. Softball is so important to West Texas and we look forward to showcasing Team USA to our area. A special thanks to the team for making Midland one of their few stops this summer before heading to Tokyo."

Tickets will be available for purchase beginning on Monday, April 26 at midlandrockhounds.org. Ticket holders from last year's April 25, 2020 "Stand Beside Her" tour stop, which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will automatically receive tickets for Saturday, June 12 or can make arrangements to switch their ticket to attend Friday, June 11 instead. Please contact the RockHounds Ticket Manager at rartzer@midlandrockhounds.org with any questions. COVID-19 ballpark guidelines will be announced on June 1.

Following the postponement of the pre-Olympic "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by MLB, the Red, White and Blue squad resumed preparations for the highly anticipated Tokyo Olympic Games in January with a series of monthly training camps and exhibition games. For more information on the 2021 "Stand Beside Her" tour, presented by MLB, please visit StandBesideHerTour.com.

