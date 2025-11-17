Midge Purce on Advancing to the NWSL Championship

Published on November 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Midge Purce and Gotham FC are headed to the NWSL Championship presented by Google Pixel after winning in 2023 but missing out in 2024. She joins the ESPN desk to talk about the win and being excited to face off against the Washington Spirit.

