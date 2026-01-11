Midfielder JP Jordan Added to Fort Wayne Football Club Roster, 'Pumped for Exciting New Chapter'

Published on January 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Fort Wayne Football Club, preparing for its first season in USL League One, is proud to announce the addition of midfielder JP Jordan to the roster.

Jon Paul Jordan II, who hails from Keller, Texas, played 25 matches last season in USL League One for Texoma FC.

His addition to the Fort Wayne FC roster is pending league and federation approval.

"JP is an exciting addition to our squad and ticks a lot of the boxes we looked at as we began building the team," Fort Wayne FC coach Mike Avery said. "He has high-level experience in the ACC, which is arguably the best conference, top to bottom, in college soccer. And he has the additional layer of a year of experience in USL League One."

Fort Wayne FC's first season in professional soccer begins March 7 at FC Naples, in Naples, Florida, the first of five consecutive road matches.

The first match at Fort Wayne FC Park, the new state-of-the-art, soccer-specific stadium being built at Bass Road and I-69, will be May 2 against the Charlotte Independence. Season tickets are now on sale.

"I'm pumped to be joining Fort Wayne FC," Jordan said. "I'm looking forward to playing with this group, giving everything I've got on the field, and helping the team succeed. It's an exciting new chapter and I'm ready to get started."

Fort Wayne FC announced its first signing Friday - defender Tiago Dias.

Jordan, 22, an elite ball-recovering midfielder, assisted on a goal last season for Texoma FC in USL League One, a nationwide professional soccer league.

In 2024, Jordan played for Louisville - as the Cardinals' only player to start all 17 matches - and he assisted on two goals.

From 2021 to 2023, Jordan played for Southern Methodist University. He appeared in 46 matches, starting 31 of them, and assisted on a goal. In 2022, he was Second Team All-Conference in the American Athletic Conference, having helped the Mustangs to five shutouts.

Prior to collegiate soccer, Jordan helped Solar Soccer Club to the 2020-21 MLS Next U-19 final and to a U-17 national championship.

"JP brings a positive energy to a team and a willingness to do all the dirty work that can often get overlooked," Avery said. "His ability to defend and to recover possession is elite, and that gives freedom to attacking players who are slightly higher up the field to find interesting pockets of space in which to operate when we win possession. He's also versatile and can play in multiple midfield positions as needed, or even as an outside back. JP's flexibility and consistency will play an important role in the success of our club over the course of a long season."

Fort Wayne FC's first pro training camp will open Jan. 26 at Concordia High School, where the club will practice until field renovations are completed at Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne.







United Soccer League One Stories from January 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.