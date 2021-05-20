Middle Innings Not So Kind in 15-6 Loss

ASHEVILLE- Not every night is your night. Thursday was like that for the Asheville Tourists. The visiting Greenville Drive handed the Tourists their worst defeat of the young season; a 15-6 loss in front of the home faithful.

Despite the final score, the game was close for the first three innings. Greenville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with five straight hits to begin the ballgame. Asheville also started hot and answered in the bottom of the second when Alex McKenna ripped a two-run single into left field. The Tourists netted six hits over their first 11 at-bats.

In the top of the fourth, the Drive began the onslaught. Greenville plated four runs in the frame that included a three-run deep single by Tyreque Reed. The Drive continued to produce in the fifth with another four runs that featured a pair of bases-loaded walks and a two-run single again by Reed.

In the sixth, Greenville played long-ball. The Drive hit two Home Runs and added three more. The 11 unanswered runs pushed the score to 14-2. Asheville plated three in the bottom of the eighth on a Korey Lee solo Home Run and an Alex Holderbach two-run single.

Catcher Tyler Krabbe came in to pitch the top of the ninth for Asheville and surrendered a solo Home Run to Christian Koss; however, Krabbe retired the other three batters he faced. Lee delivered one last RBI in the bottom of the ninth with a groundout that scored McKenna.

Kyle Serrano was a bright spot for the Tourists in an otherwise forgetful night for the pitching staff. Serrano faced seven Drive batters late in the game and retired all of them; six by way of the strikeout.

The Tourists still lead the series two games to one and will look to bounce back on Friday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

