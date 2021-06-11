Middle Innings Make the Difference in BoiseÃÂ

June 11, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - A high scoring affair ended up going the way of the Great Falls Voyagers on Thursday night, as they defeated the Boise Hawks by a final score of 14-10 at Memorial Stadium.

The Voyagers took the lead in the top of the first when Dom Abbadessa tripled and scored on a throwing error, but that run didn't hold up for long as the Hawks got three when they came to bat.

Bryce Brown walked to lead off the home half of the first, the seventh straight game he's been on base as the lead-off batter for the Hawks. Antoine Mistico then singled to put runners on first and second before Christian Funk smacked his 7th double of the season off the left field fence to score Brown and tie the game at one. Wladimir Galindo would bring home Mistico with an RBI groundout to second and Tyler Jorgensen would score Funk from 3rd with a single to the opposite field.

Both starters, Damon Ellis and Jay Baggs would only go four innings in the contest, as the teams would combine for 16 runs in the middle three frames.

Great Falls scored three in the 4th, four in the 5th and three more in the 6th, while the Hawks put up two, three and one in the middle of the ballgame.

After the Voyagers grabbed an insurance run in the top of the ninth, the Hawks were hoping to duplicate Wednesday's late inning heroics.

Boise loaded the bases with no one out to bring the tying run to the plate, but Aaron Kern got a strikeout, foul-out and groundout to end the night and even up the series at a game apiece.

Friday night's pitching matchup will see Hawks right-hander, Matt Gabbert, make his first professional start after coming out of the bullpen to begin the season. Opposing him on the mound will be the left-handed Ari Kaufman for Great Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM at Memorial Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.