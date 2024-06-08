Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions Highlights: USFL Conference Championship: UFL

June 8, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Check out the best moments from the USFL Conference Championship game where the Michigan Panthers faced the Birmingham Stallions.

Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

