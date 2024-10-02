Michigan Panthers Jake Bates' MASTERFUL 2024 UFL Season
October 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers YouTube Video
Watch the best kicks from former Michigan Panther and current Detroit Lion Jake Bates from the 2024 UFL Season.
#UFLonFox #UFL #Panthers
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Michigan Panthers Jake Bates' MASTERFUL 2024 UFL Season https://youtu.be/nPbr6Szu80I
Check out the Michigan Panthers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from October 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Michigan Panthers Stories
- 2025 Michigan Panthers Season Ticket Renewals Begin Today
- Bates Finishes with Three Field Goals in Loss to Buccaneers
- Bates Hits Game-Tying Field Goal in Week 1 Victory
- Michigan Panthers Linebacker Frank Ginda Signs with Los Angeles Chargers
- Two Additional Michigan Panthers Sign NFL Contracts