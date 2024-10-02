Michigan Panthers Jake Bates' MASTERFUL 2024 UFL Season

October 2, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Watch the best kicks from former Michigan Panther and current Detroit Lion Jake Bates from the 2024 UFL Season.

#UFLonFox #UFL #Panthers

Visit our website https://www.theufl.com

Michigan Panthers Jake Bates' MASTERFUL 2024 UFL Season https://youtu.be/nPbr6Szu80I

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from October 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.