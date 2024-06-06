Michigan Panthers Head Coach Mike Nolan Wins UFL Coach of the Year: United Football League
June 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)
Michigan Panthers YouTube Video
Michigan Panthers' Mike Nolan makes history as the United Football League's first recipient of the Coach of the Year award. Check out some of his greatest moments from the 2024 season.
Grab your ticket now to witness history on June 16th in St. Louis https://theufl.com/tickets
Visit our website https://www.theufl.com
Check out the Michigan Panthers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from June 6, 2024
- Battlehawks' Garrett Named UFL Special Teams Player of the Year - St. Louis Battlehawks
- 2024 UFL Awards: Michigan's Mike Nolan Named Coach of the Year - UFL
- CBD Kratom Named the Official CBD and Kratom Partner of UFL - UFL
- Michigan Panthers Mike Nolan Named UFL Coach of the Year - UFL
- Michigan Head Coach Mike Nolan Named 2024 UFL Coach of the Year - Michigan Panthers
- Underdog Fantasy and United Football League Announce Exclusive Partnership - UFL
- Skip Holtz, Zach Potter and the Relentless Focus Behind a Football Dynasty - Birmingham Stallions
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Inside the UFL - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Michigan Panthers Stories
- Michigan Head Coach Mike Nolan Named 2024 UFL Coach of the Year
- Seven Michigan Panthers Earn All-UFL Honors
- Panthers Fall to Stallions 20-19 in Season Finale
- Perez, Speaks and Tabor Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Perkins Leads Panthers to 26-22 Comeback Win Over Roughnecks