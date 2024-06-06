Michigan Panthers Head Coach Mike Nolan Wins UFL Coach of the Year: United Football League

June 6, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Michigan Panthers' Mike Nolan makes history as the United Football League's first recipient of the Coach of the Year award. Check out some of his greatest moments from the 2024 season.

