Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival Tickets Go on Sale Thursday, March 5 at 10am

March 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





LANSING, MI - Tickets for the Michigan Brewers Guild newest festival - the Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival - will go on sale to the general public at 10am on Thursday, March 5 online at www.MiBeer.com. Brewers Guild Enthusiast Member ticket pre-sale will run from midnight on Tuesday, March 3 until midnight on Wednesday, March 4. Pit Spitters season ticket holders will also get an early opportunity for tickets to the event.

"Over the past 22 years, the Michigan Brewers Guild has prided itself on hosting the best beer festivals in the state," says Scott Graham, Guild Executive Director. "We started with the Summer Beer Festival in 1998 and have grown over the years in terms of the number of events as well as participating breweries and attendees. Adding a festival in northern lower Michigan rounds out the geographical footprint for our events and we think there will be a lot of enthusiasm for the MBG Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City. We are very excited to partner with our friends in Traverse City - who we came to know while growing our Winter Beer Festival - in introducing this new event to all."

This new festival will be held on Saturday, May 16 from 1pm - 6pm at Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

"As we look to make Turtle Creek Stadium a venue that is host to events other than baseball games, a partnership with the Michigan Brewers Guild is a natural fit," says Mickey Graham, Pit Spitters General Manager, who helped the Guild develop the Winter Beer Festival downstate. "The Guild is known to execute first class events and their track record for these types of festivals is unparalleled. We look forward to making this an annual one that beer lovers from all over the state enjoy."

There will be a "Hoppy Hour" on Monday, March 2 from 4pm - 6pm at Turtle Creek Stadium for all members of the media. Please RSVP here if you'd like to attend the event.

For more on the Spring Beer Festival, visit www.MiBeer.com/events.

The Michigan Brewers Guild was formed in 1997 and held its first festival in July 1998. Today, the Guild hosts five festivals dedicated exclusively to Michigan craft beer produced by its more than 290 member breweries (a number that increases on a monthly basis).

The Michigan Brewers Guild is the network of innovative and passionate brewers that serves as the recognized advocate for the Michigan craft beer industry. The mission of the Michigan Brewers Guild is to promote and protect the Michigan craft beer industry with an overarching goal to help craft beer acquire 20% of the market by 2025. Michigan's thriving brewing industry contributes more than 21,000 full-time jobs and $872 million in labor income, with a total economic impact of over $2.5 billion. In terms of overall number of breweries, microbreweries and brewpubs, Michigan ranks #4 in the nation-supporting its title as "The Great Beer State."

The 2020 Pit Spitters season will begin on the road at Battle Creek on Tuesday, May 26. The team will return home on May 28 at 7:05 pm, when the Lakeshore Chinooks visit Turtle Creek Stadium for the first game of a two-game series. The first 500 fans in the gate will receive a replica championship ring courtesy of 4Front Credit Union. Fans can currently purchase season tickets, mini plans and group tickets by calling the Pit Spitters Front Office at 231.943.0100. For more information on tickets and the complete 2020 schedule visit www.PitSpitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 1, 2020

Michigan Brewers Guild Spring Beer Festival Tickets Go on Sale Thursday, March 5 at 10am - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.