Sports stats



Utah Royals FC

Michele Vasconcelos Creates a Third Goal for Utah! #nwsl

July 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC YouTube Video


Check out the Utah Royals FC Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central