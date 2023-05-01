Micheladas de Reno Debut, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, and Mother's Day Celebration Headline Aces' Homestand

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will continue their two-week long homestand starting tomorrow at Greater Nevada Field, when the club takes on the Round Rock Express. In addition to the excitement on-field, fans will have plenty to look forward to when they head to the ballpark. Details:

Special Events

Micheladas de Reno Cinco de Mayo Celebration presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Friday, May 5th at 6:35 p.m.

The debut of the Aces' new Copa de la Diversion identity! The team will take the field in all baby-blue uniforms for the first of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Hispanic and Latino inspired characters will be on the concourse to interact with fans.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

Fruita Fresca

Postgame fireworks

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com

Super Saturday, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night - Saturday, May 6th at 4:05 p.m.

The Aces' have teamed up with Marvel as part of MiLB's official collaboration, featuring a new Marvel-inspired Mr. Baseball logo that will be worn on-field via hats and special jerseys.

Super Hero inspired food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium:

Iron Man Burger: A single patty with American cheese, nacho cheese, and hot Cheetos dust.

Hulk Chile Verde Chicken Nachos: tortilla chips topped with chile verde chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos served in a souvenir helmet.

Marvel-inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

Mother's Day Celebration presented by Saint Mary's Health Network

Featuring a pink rose giveaway (limited quantities, while supplies last).

May's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the week:

Daily Deals

Taco Tuesday presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesday presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7

Super Saturday presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Marvel Defenders of the Diamond

Family Sunday presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for all games are on sale now for via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

