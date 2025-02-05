Michaud Returns to the Island

The Charlottetown Islanders are back on home ice this Friday, February 7th, as they take on the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at 7 PM at the Eastlink Centre.

With Nurses Night, Ross Campbell Night, and the return of Alexis Michaud, this game is shaping up to be one of the most memorable of the season.

Honouring PEI's Nurses

The Islanders are proud to host Nurses Night, a tribute to the dedicated nurses across PEI who give so much to their communities. Throughout the game, the team will recognize the hard work and commitment of these healthcare professionals.

Ross Campbell Night - A Community Celebration

The Islanders will also celebrate Ross Campbell Night, as the hometown-kid from Souris, has gifted 100 tickets to Souris Minor Hockey and 100 to Souris Regional School. The arena will be packed with young fans from Souris eager to see their guy.

Arrive early to meet Ross and get his autograph before puck drop!

Alexis Michaud Returns to Charlottetown

Friday night marks the first game back on PEI for Alexis Michaud since being traded to Baie-Comeau during the holiday break.

Michaud played 147 games for the Islanders, tallying 38 goals and 45 assists (83 points) over three seasons. His leadership and dedication made him a fan favorite, both on and off the ice.

Since joining the Drakkar, Michaud has registered 1 goal and 3 assists (4 points) in 7 games.

In return for Michaud, the Islanders acquired a major piece for the future: Jabez Seymour, a 17-year-old forward and former 1st-round pick (18th overall) in the 2023 QMJHL Draft. Alongside Seymour, the Isles secured a 2027 1st-round pick and additional draft capital, setting the team up for long-term success.

Seymour will also be making his first appearance against the team that drafted him on Friday night.

A Statement Game for the Isles

The Islanders have faced Baie-Comeau once already this season, falling 5-2 on the road in a game that slipped away late.

Now, with momentum on their side, the Isles are looking to prove they're a different team. Since the start of the new year, Charlottetown has been one of the hottest teams in the league, winning 10 of their last 13 games.

Fresh off a successful 3-game road trip through Quebec-where they picked up wins over Rouyn-Noranda and Gatineau-the Islanders are surging. They now sit just 9 points behind Baie-Comeau in the standings and are closing the gap fast.

This hungry, determined Islanders squad is starting to remind fans of the 2017-18 Cinderella team that shocked the league with a deep playoff run. With the postseason approaching, Friday's game is another chance to show they're built for something special.

Puck drops at 7 PM. Be there to witness the action, honour our nurses, and welcome back Alexis Michaud for what promises to be an unforgettable night!

Get Your Tickets Before It's Too Late!

This Friday's game is filling up fast, and so is Saturday's Country Night showdown against the Moncton Wildcats! With only Ã°ÂÅ¸â regular-season home games remaining, now is the time to secure your seats as the Islanders push toward the playoffs.

If you have unused season tickets or 15-game pack tickets, you can redeem them in person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office. Keep in mind that the final few home games have been sellouts in past seasons, so don't wait! Limited redemption tickets are available for each game, with a limit of six per book.

Buy Tickets online or in-person at the Eastlink Centre Box Office.

