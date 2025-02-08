Michael Sowers Hero HL vs. HFX

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







The hometown kid has a spectacular debut! Michael Sowers picks up 3 points in his 1st Philadelphia Wings game.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.