SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions executed a delayed double steal in the bottom of the eighth inning to steal the victory from the Corpus Christi Hooks. Juan Fernandez stole home to give San Antonio a 3-2 lead. It was his third stolen base of the year.

After a scoreless first inning, the Corpus Christi Hooks had a scoring opportunity in the top of the second inning. With two outs, and facing Adrian Martinez, the Hooks out two runners on base following a single and a hit by pitch. A passed ball from Chandler Seagle advanced both runners into scoring position. Following a mound visit, Martinez walked the next batter to load the bases. He stranded all three runners after striking out Sean Mendoza to end the inning.

Matt Ruppenthal was the starting pitcher for the Corpus Christi Hooks. He made his Double-A debut after being called up from Advanced-A Asheville. His night ended during his second at-bat of the game. Esteury Ruiz hit a line drive off Ruppenthal's pitching arm. He was able to make the play but exited the game afterwards.

The Flying Chanclas offense backed up their pitcher and put up a crooked number in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, Kyle Overstreet and Allen Cordoba both drew walks. Michael Curry provided the big blast with a three-run home run that was measured at 419 feet. It was his sixth long ball of the year. Later in the inning, Olivier Basabe drew a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. He scored on an RBI double from Eguy Rosario. San Antonio took a 4-0 lead.

Adrian Martinez looked terrific during the first four innings of Thursday night's game. He extended his scoreless innings streak to 20.1 after not allowing a run in the early part of the game. That all changed in the fifth inning. After back-to-back singles from Mendoza and Corey Julks, Joe Perez left the yard with a three-run home run to make it a 4-3 Flying Chanclas lead.

James Reeves was the new pitcher for the Flying Chanclas in the sixth inning. After striking out the first batter of the inning, he allowed Corpus Christi to take their first lead of the night. Matthew Barefoot drew a walk and Ross Adolph connected on a two-run home run. The Hooks took a 5-4 lead.

San Antonio fought back to the game in the bottom half of the sixth inning. Overstreet drew a walk and Cordoba reached on a ground-rule double. Curry drove in his fourth run of the night with a sacrifice fly to center field.

The Flying Chanclas had a chance to regaining the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Ben Ruta drew a walk and Overstreet hit a single. Kelvin Melean came on to pinch run for Overstreet. Cordoba grounded out and advanced the runners into scoring position with one out. A strikeout and a fly out put an end to the scoring threat.

Following the failed scoring attempt, Jose Quezada pitched a scoreless ninth inning. The game would need extra innings after the bottom of the ninth resulted in no runs for the Chanclas. Quezada came back out for the 10th. With a runner placed on second base, the first pitch Quezada threw left the yard. Julks hit a go-ahead two-run homer to make it a 7-5 Hooks lead.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 38-42 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 2-5, 2 2B, RBI, K

Esteury Ruiz (#30 Padres prospect): 0-5, K

Adrian Martinez extended his scoreless innings streak to 20.1, the longest by a Missions pitcher this season

The Flying Chanclas continue their six-game series with Corpus Christi on Friday, August 6th. Right-hander Matt Waldron (0-2, 4.00) is scheduled to start for San Antonio. Right-hander Joe Record (3-1, 3.96) is scheduled to pitch for the Hooks. First pitch from Nelson Wolff Stadium will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions.

