CFL Canadian Football League

Mic'd up with Canada Flag QB Sara Parker

Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video


Mic'd up at practice with Canada Flag QB Sara Parker. Play calls, laughs, and the real energy behind the reps.

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Canadian Football League Stories from March 18, 2026


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