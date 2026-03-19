Mic'd up with Canada Flag QB Sara Parker

Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Mic'd up at practice with Canada Flag QB Sara Parker. Play calls, laughs, and the real energy behind the reps.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 18, 2026

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