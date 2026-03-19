Mic'd up with Canada Flag QB Sara Parker
Published on March 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Mic'd up at practice with Canada Flag QB Sara Parker. Play calls, laughs, and the real energy behind the reps.
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