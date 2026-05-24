Mic'D up with Austin Reed
Published on May 24, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Dallas Renegades YouTube Video
YEAH!!!
Austin Reed connects with Tyler Vaughns to put six on the board in a must-win game.
#ufl #football #highlight #micdup
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United Football League Stories from May 24, 2026
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